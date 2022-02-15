IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report $85.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the lowest is $76.39 million. IMAX posted sales of $55.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $241.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.69 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IMAX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

