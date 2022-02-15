Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,258.66

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,258.66 ($17.03) and traded as low as GBX 968 ($13.10). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 985 ($13.33), with a volume of 224,923 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,235.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.12), for a total value of £267,800 ($362,381.60).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.