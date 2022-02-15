Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.01

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $24.56. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 266,554 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

