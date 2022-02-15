Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $443,014.26 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 262,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

