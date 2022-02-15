Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $138,720.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00.

Shares of PI stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

