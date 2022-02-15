Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells $1,374,600.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 262,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.