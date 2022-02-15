Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Sells $208,844.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,166. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.74. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

