India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 179,356 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $51.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

