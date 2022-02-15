indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.