INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,077,392.00 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,334,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

