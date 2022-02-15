Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Capitalization Tops $12.76 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $110.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

