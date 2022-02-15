InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron Acquires 10,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INFU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 130,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,030. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFU. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

