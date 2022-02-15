Ink Market Cap Reaches $435,936.07 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $435,936.07 and approximately $60,154.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.