Insider Buying: Hamelin Gold Ltd (ASX:HMG) Insider Buys 206,336 Shares of Stock

Hamelin Gold Ltd (ASX:HMG) insider Peter Bewick bought 206,336 shares of Hamelin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,108.80 ($25,792.00).
Hamelin Gold Company Profile
