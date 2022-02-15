Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AGCO stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AGCO by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

