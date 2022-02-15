Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells 13,404 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 98,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,681. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.