Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells 6,444 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.49. The company had a trading volume of 745,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,070. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.79 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

