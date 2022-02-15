Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $4.64 on Tuesday, hitting $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,206.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

