Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVA traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 859,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,346. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

