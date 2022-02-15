Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 9,491 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $329,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. 508,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,902. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.