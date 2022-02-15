Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 2,803 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 508,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,902. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

