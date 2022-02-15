Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 2,803 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DNLI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 508,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,902. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70.
Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
