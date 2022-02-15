Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.35. 713,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

EDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$904.18.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

