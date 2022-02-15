Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.
Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.35. 713,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.61.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.