Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Sells 4,558 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,860. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

