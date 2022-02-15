Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Sells 4,558 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,860. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
