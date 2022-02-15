Insider Selling: Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Peppe sold 10,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $222,600.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 110,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 540,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

