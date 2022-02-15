Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $1,452,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 618,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

