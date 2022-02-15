Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

KROS stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 75,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.52. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,389 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,063,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

