Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

NASDAQ:LMPX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 43,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.74. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.