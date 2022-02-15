Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells 17,009 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 777,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,477. The stock has a market cap of $823.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,074,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 680,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 517,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

