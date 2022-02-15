Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $12.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $591.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.