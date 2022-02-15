Insider Selling: The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder Sells 42,353 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $83,435.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 246,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,030. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

