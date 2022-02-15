Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells 22,575 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zach Carusona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 654,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $781.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 536,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.