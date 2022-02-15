Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,285,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $72,166,000 after buying an additional 334,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

