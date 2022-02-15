International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is MSD Partners L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,726 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.9% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $49,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.79. 5,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

