InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) versus Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Head to Head Survey

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Stifel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial $4.74 billion 1.73 $824.86 million $6.66 11.83

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Stifel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $85.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 17.41% 22.13% 2.96%

Summary

Stifel Financial beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment is involved in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance, and syndicate. The Other segment includes interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income, and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.