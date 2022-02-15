Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given New €3.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €3.30 ($3.75) to €3.70 ($4.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.01) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.15 ($3.58) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.70 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

