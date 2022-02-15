Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

