Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of BSMP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 9,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

