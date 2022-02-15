Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of BSMP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 9,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.