Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.51

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.51 and traded as high as $21.02. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 2,024,208 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 789,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 166,075 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.