Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Loews worth $152,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Loews by 2,963.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 179,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 228,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 138,813 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

