Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,212,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,997,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.29% of Lumen Technologies worth $163,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

