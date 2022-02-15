Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Global Payments worth $147,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

