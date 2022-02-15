Invesco Ltd. Has $155.85 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.30% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $155,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

