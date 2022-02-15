Invesco Ltd. Has $169.83 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.71% of Five Below worth $169,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Five Below by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

