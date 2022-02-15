Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.14% of Eagle Materials worth $167,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 239,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.93. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.10 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

