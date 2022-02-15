Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of AmerisourceBergen worth $157,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $143.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

