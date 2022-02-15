Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of PerkinElmer worth $166,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

