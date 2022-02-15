Invesco Ltd. Sells 431,121 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Verisk Analytics worth $155,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 54.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.