Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,852 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.04% of Nevro worth $164,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

