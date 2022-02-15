Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.56

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.