Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.56

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
