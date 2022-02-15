Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 16.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $121,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabana LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 36,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CPMG Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 18,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $353.17 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

